Panthers inactives: Adam Thielen is a go & Jadeveon Clowney's status revealed
Sunday evening, the Carolina Panthers are looking to get back in the win column after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, 30-27. As poor as this season has been for Carolina, a win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeps them in the hunt for the NFC South division title.
The Buccaneers come into this matchup off of a dominating 30-7 win over the struggling New York Giants. Before they caught that break in the schedule, they had lost four straight and allowed 30 or more points in three of those outings.
Moments ago, both teams announced their inactives for today's action.
Carolina Panthers
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
CB Akayleb Evans
OL Jarrett Kingston
DT Jaden Crumedy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Earnest Brown
TE Devin Culp
CB Tyrek Funderburk
QB Michael Pratt
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
S Tykee Smith
The Panthers will remain without rookie pass catchers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) but will have veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was in and out of practice this past week with a hamstring. Defensively, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) will be available to play.
The Panthers and Buccaneers will get things kicked off at 4:05 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
