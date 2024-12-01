All Panthers

Panthers inactives: Adam Thielen is a go & Jadeveon Clowney's status revealed

A list of who is out for today's game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday evening, the Carolina Panthers are looking to get back in the win column after falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, 30-27. As poor as this season has been for Carolina, a win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeps them in the hunt for the NFC South division title.

The Buccaneers come into this matchup off of a dominating 30-7 win over the struggling New York Giants. Before they caught that break in the schedule, they had lost four straight and allowed 30 or more points in three of those outings.

Moments ago, both teams announced their inactives for today's action.

Carolina Panthers

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

CB Akayleb Evans

OL Jarrett Kingston

DT Jaden Crumedy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL Earnest Brown

TE Devin Culp

CB Tyrek Funderburk

QB Michael Pratt

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

S Tykee Smith

The Panthers will remain without rookie pass catchers Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) but will have veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was in and out of practice this past week with a hamstring. Defensively, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) will be available to play.

The Panthers and Buccaneers will get things kicked off at 4:05 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI

ESPN NFL insider predicts the Carolina Panthers’ next move at QB

Travis Kelce had a weird take on fan who fell from Panthers’ stands

Panthers urged to stay the course at quarterback for the rest of 2024

Carolina Panthers predicted to upgrade at backup QB in free agency

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News