Panthers inactives: Austin Corbett, 7 other starters ruled out vs. Bills
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales rested his starters for the first two preseason games, but today, they'll finally get some action. Most of them, that is. A few key guys along the offensive line will not be suited up for today's game along with a handful of players on the defensive side of the ball.
"My hope is to get the starters out there early in the game, get them some exposure," Canales told reporters on Thursday. "The importance of it to me is how valuable the night before prep is. Waking up early in the morning we’ve got a one o’clock kick and we’ve got a lot of those this year. The plan behind this camp was to practice early so we can have that readiness.”
Here are today's inactives for the Carolina Panthers, broken down by position.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB: Raheem Blackshear, Jonathon Brooks
TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble
C: Austin Corbett
G: Damien Lewis, Cade Mays
T: Yosh Nijman
DL: Jaden Crumedy
LB: Tae Davis
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, Amaré Barno
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson
S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.
The Panthers and Bills will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST.
