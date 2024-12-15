Panthers inactives: Carolina enters Cowboys game with thin running back room
Kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys is just around the corner and moments ago, both teams released their inactives for this afternoon's matchup.
The Panthers have officially ruled out running back Raheem Blackshear, who is dealing with a chest injury. That's arguably the biggest loss for the Panthers, considering the shape of the running back room as a whole.
Rookie Jonathon Brooks is out for the season due to a knee injury, and Miles Sanders is still working his way back from an ankle injury. Mike Boone did get the call-up from the practice squad and will likely serve as Hubbard's backup while Velus Jones Jr. settles in as the third option.
The Cowboys will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is nursing a knee injury. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report but did not travel with the team.
Carolina Panthers
RB Raheem Blackshear
S Nick Scott
LB Trevin Wallace
CB Shemar Bartholomew
CB Akayleb Evans
OL Jarrett Kingston
DT Sam Roberts
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs
S Juanyeh Thomas
RB Deuce Vaughn
C Cooper Beebe
WR Ryan Flournoy
DE Tyrus Wheat
The Panthers and Cowboys will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job