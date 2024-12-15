All Panthers

Panthers inactives: Carolina enters Cowboys game with thin running back room

A full list of who will not suit up today for the game between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys is just around the corner and moments ago, both teams released their inactives for this afternoon's matchup.

The Panthers have officially ruled out running back Raheem Blackshear, who is dealing with a chest injury. That's arguably the biggest loss for the Panthers, considering the shape of the running back room as a whole.

Rookie Jonathon Brooks is out for the season due to a knee injury, and Miles Sanders is still working his way back from an ankle injury. Mike Boone did get the call-up from the practice squad and will likely serve as Hubbard's backup while Velus Jones Jr. settles in as the third option.

The Cowboys will be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is nursing a knee injury. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report but did not travel with the team.

Carolina Panthers

RB Raheem Blackshear

S Nick Scott

LB Trevin Wallace

CB Shemar Bartholomew

CB Akayleb Evans

OL Jarrett Kingston

DT Sam Roberts

Dallas Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs

S Juanyeh Thomas

RB Deuce Vaughn

C Cooper Beebe

WR Ryan Flournoy

DE Tyrus Wheat

The Panthers and Cowboys will get things kicked off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

