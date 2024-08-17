All Panthers

Panthers Inactives: Starters to Rest vs. Jets

A list of the Carolina Panthers ruled out for the second preseason game versus the Jets.

It was an ugly outing for the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game of the season, falling to the New England Patriots, 17-3. Almost none of the Panthers' key contributors played in the preseason opener, but that will change slightly for tonight's game against the New York Jets.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young, and several other starters will sit this one out after putting together a strong performance in Thursday's joint practice with New York.

Here are tonight's inactives for the Carolina Panthers, broken down by position.

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Raheem Blackshear, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen

TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble

OL: Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Damien Lewis, Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

DE: Jadeveon Clowney, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Derrick Brown, Jaden Crumedy, Shy Tuttle

OLB: Amaré Barno, Kenny Dyson, D.J. Wonnum

LB: Josey Jewell, Cam Gill, Shaq Thompson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Dane Jackson

S: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.

