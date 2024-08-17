Panthers Inactives: Starters to Rest vs. Jets
It was an ugly outing for the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game of the season, falling to the New England Patriots, 17-3. Almost none of the Panthers' key contributors played in the preseason opener, but that will change slightly for tonight's game against the New York Jets.
Starting quarterback Bryce Young, and several other starters will sit this one out after putting together a strong performance in Thursday's joint practice with New York.
Here are tonight's inactives for the Carolina Panthers, broken down by position.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Raheem Blackshear, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen
TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble
OL: Robert Hunt, Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Damien Lewis, Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
DE: Jadeveon Clowney, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Derrick Brown, Jaden Crumedy, Shy Tuttle
OLB: Amaré Barno, Kenny Dyson, D.J. Wonnum
LB: Josey Jewell, Cam Gill, Shaq Thompson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Dane Jackson
S: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jets coach Robert Saleh sees a bright future for Panthers QB Bryce Young in the NFL
Panthers projections for 2024 point to huge year for Jadeveon Clowney
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback gets another chance in the NFL
Shaq Thompson names rookie who has impressed most at training camp