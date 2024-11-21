Panthers injuries: Jadeveon Clowney, Damien Lewis updates for Week 12
Heading into a tough matchup in Week 12, the Carolina Panthers aren't totally healed coming out of their bye week. The time off was good for players to get healthier, but there are still some injuries to keep an eye out for in the meantime. Despite not having played since November 10, some players couldn't practice yesterday.
OLB Jadeveon Clowney was among four players who did not practice at all on Wednesday. The edge rusher's knee held him out. Miles Sanders (ankle), Damien Lewis (illness), and A'Shawn Robinson (rest) joined Clowney on the side.
Five players were limited in practice. Adam Thielen, who should be making his return from the Injured Reserve this weekend, was limited with his hamstring issue. Safety Xavier Woods' shoulder limited him as well. Jaycee Horn (calf), Amare Barno (knee), and Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), who's missed the last two games, were also limited.
Both DJ Johnson (concussion) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) were full participants. Most of these players will likely return to the lineup on Sunday, but their status is still worth monitoring. The Kansas City Chiefs are a tough opponent that is heavily favored, so the Panthers can ill afford to leave anyone inactive this week.
