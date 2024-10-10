Panthers injuries: Jadeveon Clowney, Taylor Moton latest status for Week 5 vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers reeled a handful of guys back today at practice, hoping to increase their chances of playing in Sunday's home contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
CB Dane Jackson, OT Ikem Ekwonu, and TE Ian Thomas all went from full participants on Wednesday to limited this afternoon. Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is also trending in the wrong direction, going from limited to sitting out of today's work as he nurses an ankle. The others were limited on Wednesday remained as such, and the same goes for full participant Xavier Legette.
Here is a full breakdown of today's injury report.
Did Not Participate
C Austin Corbett (biceps)
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
OT Taylor Moton (elbow)
C Andrew Raym (concussion)
TE Tommy Tremble (concussion)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder)
DL A'Shawn Robinson (ankle)
Limited
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
OT Ikem Ekwonu (elbow)
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring)
TE Ian Thomas (calf)
Full
WR Xavier Legette (shoulder)
Analysis
The Panthers' front seven can't take any further losses. They're already without Derrick Brown, D.J. Wonnum, Shaq Thompson, and Josey Jewell. If Robinson and Clowney are unable to go, the Panthers are going to have one heck of a time trying to slow down the Falcons' rushing attack.
