Panthers injuries: Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis updates for Week 5
It's another day closer to gameday and the Carolina Panthers still have starting guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt doing limited work during practice, nursing elbow and hip injuries respectively.
The two linemen have provided a major boost to the Panthers' offensive line, providing a clean pocket for Bryce Young and now, Andy Dalton while paving the way on the ground game. Chandler Zavala started in place of Lewis last week and did a serviceable job. If Lewis is out again, Zavala would most likely be in line to get the start once again. Should Hunt be ruled out, Brady Christensen or Jarrett Kingston could be called upon.
Here is the full injury report from Thursday's practice.
Did Not Participate
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles)
C Andrew Raym (concussion)
RB Miles Sanders (illness)
WR Jalen Coker (foot)
TE Tommy Tremble (knee)
OT Taylor Moton (not injury-related/rest)
Limited
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
OLB Charles Harris (shoulder)
OL Robert Hunt (hip)
OL Damien Lewis (elbow)
S Nick Scott (shoulder)
DT Shy Tuttle (foot)
CB Lonnie Johnson (hip)
TE Ian Thomas (calf)
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring)
Full
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (not injury-related/rest)
CB Troy Hill (not injury-related/rest)
DL A'Shawn Robinson (not injury-related/rest)
The Panthers and Bears square off this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
