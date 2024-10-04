Panthers injuries: Robert Hunt, five others listed as questionable for Week 5 clash with Bears
Heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, there is some uncertainty up front along the Carolina Panthers' offensive line as starting right guard Robert Hunt (hip) is listed as questionable. Hunt was tabbed as questionable for last week's game against Cincinnati but did start and play the entire game.
In addition to Hunt, five others are listed as questionable. Carolina did, however, rule out Andrew Raym and linebackers Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell.
Below is the full injury report from Friday's practice, detailing the game status for each player.
Ruled Out
LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles)
LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin)
C Andrew Raym (concussion)
Questionable
LB Charles Harris (shoulder)
OL Robert Hunt (hip)
DT Shy Tuttle (foot)
TE Ian Thomas (calf)
CB Dane Jackson (hamstring)
WR Jalen Coker (foot)
No Game Status
WR Diontae Johnson (ankle)
OL Damien Lewis (elbow)
S Nick Scott (shoulder)
CB Lonnie Johnson (hip)
RB Miles Sanders (illness)
TE Tommy Tremble (knee)
OT Taylor Moton (not injury-related/rest)
The Panthers and Bears will kick things off at 1 p.m. EST with the action being televised on FOX.
