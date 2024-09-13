Panthers injuries: Taylor Moton, Jadeveon Clowney, Johnny Hekker updates going into Week 2
Week 1 didn't treat the Carolina Panthers on the scoreboard, nor the health side of things. Star defensive lineman Derrick Brown tore his meniscus and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
A few others came out of that season-opening loss to New Orleans a little banged up as the Panthers listed five players as questionable for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Punter Johnny Hekker (back), left guard Damien Lewis (groin), tight end Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back), running back Raheem Blackshear (not injury related), and offensive tackle Taylor Moton (back/knee) will all be game-time decisions.
Considering the Panthers elected to not bring in another punter during the week, that indicates that Hekker should be able to go. Tommy Tremble appears to be trending toward playing but has missed a large chunk of time recovering from his injury situation so he's a little up in the air. Taylor Moton has played in 100 consecutive games and had a vet day earlier this week. Had he missed two full practices there would be more concern about his availability for Sunday, but the fact he returned in a limited fashion on Friday is a good sign.
