Panthers injuries: Taylor Moton, Jaycee Horn status updates for Week 17
The Carolina Panthers have the rare chance to wreak absolute havoc on the NFC South. Long eliminated, just two teams remain in contention for the crown. They just so happen to be Carolina's Week 17 and 18 opponents. Up first, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If the Panthers are to get revenge for the home OT loss to Tampa a few weeks ago and effectively ruin their chances of making the playoffs, they will need a healthy roster. A few key players have been limited or absent at practice. Here are the latest updates from Thursday's session.
Panthers injuries heading into the weekend
Several players did not practice yesterday. That includes RT Taylor Moton (knee), CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest), CB Jaycee Horn (hip), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), LB Josey Jewell (neck/head/quadricps), G Damien Lewis (ankle), and OLB Cam Gill (illness).
Other players practiced in a limited capacity. WR Xavier Legette (groin/wrist), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), TE Tommy Tremble (shoulder), OLB Amare Barno (knee), OLB DJ Wonnum (knee), DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee), and RB Chuba Hubbard (knee) were in this category.
QB Bryce Young, C Cade Mays, and LT Ikem Ekwonu all had injuries but were full participants at practice. None of the players yet have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, but their statuses will need to be monitored today and tomorrow.
