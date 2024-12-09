All Panthers

Panthers insider's 'awkward' take on Xavier Legette resurfaces after crushing drops

One Panthers reporter's old take on Xavier Legette is going viral again.

Zach Roberts

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Xavier Legette had a tough day on Sunday. He was credited with one official drop, but he had a few that should have been classified as such. The Carolina Panthers rookie has been an enigma in his first year.

He's often open due to quality route-running, athleticism, and separation, but he struggles to catch the ball. One Panthers' insider had a unique take on Legette in Week 4, and it's gaining attention now after a tough outing.

NFL analyst called Xavier Legette "awkward"

There's no denying that Xavier Legette has the physical tools to be a solid NFL wide receiver. Right now, it seems like his hands need to catch up. Panthers reporter Mike Kaye said in Week 4, "Legette might be the most awkward running wide receiver we've seen in a long time. He gallops down the field like he has pebbles in his cleats but fire in his heart. He is deceptively quick, but weirdly off-balance."

Kaye goes on to say something that bears mentioning following Sunday's game, "Anyway, he makes most catches look far more difficult than they need to be." That rang true in Week 14 when Legette dropped a would-be touchdown to potentially take the lead with 46 seconds left.

Bryce Young withstood a blitz and lofted a ball to Legette, who had beaten two defenders down the field. It didn't look like a dive was totally necessary, but Legette grabbed it with his hands and began to fall forward. In the roll, the ball came out and touched the ground briefly, taking away a score. The Panthers never challenged for the end zone again.

