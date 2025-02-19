Panthers insider tarnishes fan hopes of big move in free agency
If the Carolina Panthers want to make a huge splash in free agency or even by trade, there are options out there. Khalil Mack shunned retirement. Garrett Wilson is disgruntled. Myles Garrett requested a trade. Cooper Kupp is officially on the block. Tee Higgins is technically available for the moment.
All of those players would fill huge needs on the roster. Bryce Young needs a WR1. The defense is desperate for an impact player and/or someone who can actually generate pressure. Unfortunately, Panthers fans shouldn't get their hopes up for any of it. ESPN insider David Newton believes the team will be extremely frugal this offseason.
Panthers reporter says no blockbuster is coming
The two biggest names linked to the Panthers are Tee Higgins and Myles Garrett because both fit the biggest needs on their sides of the ball arguably. David Newton said, "Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett asked for a trade and would look great opposite Jadeveon Clowney. Garrett's 14 sacks in 2024 were a half-sack less than the combined total of Carolina's outside linebackers. However, Garrett wants to go to a contender, and the Panthers are a few years from that."
As for Higgins, he said, "Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins also would be a great fit opposite 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen. If he leaves the Bengals as a free agent, he will likely seek a contender and the price would be too high for Carolina."
Newton firmly believes the Panthers, who are likely to have around $30 million, just don't have the cap space and aren't ideal landing spots for most big-name players that are available. He didn't mention a trade, but that's pretty unlikely as well.
The Panthers will sign players like Darius Slayton or Josh Sweat to save money and address holes all while continuing to mainly build through the draft this offseason.
