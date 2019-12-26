An ESPN report says the Carolina Panthers have interviewed for Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for its head coach position.

The report cites sources that say McCarthy met with Carolina officials following Sunday's loss at Indianapolis. The Panthers have declined to comment.

McCarthy coached the Packers for nearly 13 seasons, going 125-77-2 with eight straight playoff trips and a victory in Super Bowl XLV. He was fired near the end of the 2018 season. McCarthy was 11-18 over his final two seasons with Green Bay and allegedly had a rift with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Since then, the 56-year-old McCarthy has embarked on an initiative in which he and other longtime coaches collaborate to study video and analytics, prepare playbooks and schedule practices.

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera on Dec. 3. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has since served as interim coach.