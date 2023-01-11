Panthers Interviewing Frank Reich for Head Coaching Position

Earlier this season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after the team started 3-5.

In four-plus years as the head man, Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record. Reich and the Colts' front office did a good job building the entire roster but failed to hit on the most important position - quarterback. Once Andrew Luck decided to retire, they turned to Jacoby Brissett, then brought in three veteran quarterbacks in as many years (Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan).

Now, Reich is searching for a second chance at being a head coach in the NFL and is looking to the team that gave him the opportunity to be the first starting quarterback in its franchise history, the Carolina Panthers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Reich is interviewing for the job today making him the third candidate to have done so. Jim Caldwell interviewed on Monday while interim head coach Steve Wilks went through the process on Tuesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.