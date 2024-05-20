All Panthers

Panthers K Eddy Pineiro Remains Absent at Start of OTAs

The fifth-year kicker was not seen at Panthers practice on Monday.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4).
Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4). / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro was not on hand for the start of OTAs on Monday, creating more speculation about his future with the organization. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a two-year deal he signed last April.

This portion of the offseason workout program is voluntary, so the team can't slap Pineiro or others who choose to not participate with a fine. But it is odd, however, that Pineiro has not had communication with first-year head coach Dave Canales.

"I have not talked to him, so I think we're just focusing on the guys we have," Canales told reporters following Monday's practice. "I'm glad we have Harrison Mevis here so that we can actually go through our field goal/field goal block period. We're just focusing on the guys that are here and I'm sure Eddy's got a plan for this whole thing."

Last season, Pineiro connected on 25-of-29 field goals, including 17-of-20 on extra point attempts.

Other Panthers that were not seen at practice include WR David Moore, WR Cam Sims, WR Michael Strachan, OL Robert Hunt, DL A'Shawn Robinson, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, LB K'Lavon Chaisson, LB and Josey Jewell. Veteran CB Troy Hill did not participate in the first offseason workout period, but did return for today's practice.

