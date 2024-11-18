Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro takes over from NFL legend as most accurate kicker in history
There's a new name atop the NFL's all-time kicking accuracy list: Eddy Pineiro. Throughout his five-year career with the Carolina Panthers, Pineiro has largely been accurate. He's made 101 of 113 field goal attempts, which translates to 89.38%.
Before Sunday, the honor was held by who many consider to be the greatest kicker in NFL history: Justin Tucker. However, Tucker was 1/3 on kicks in a losing effort in Week 11, which dropped him to 411 of 460 or 89.35%.
Obviously, the sample size is much bigger for Tucker. He's been nailing kicks for much longer than Pineiro, but technically, the Panthers kicker has made them at a higher rate. Tucker has been uncharacteristically bad this year, and it opened the door for Pineiro.
Many Panthers fans may recall when Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point (after a penalty) after the DJ Moore-PJ Walker Hail Mary and when he then missed the game-winning chip-shot field goal in overtime, but he's been incredibly accurate otherwise.
That includes two key kicks last time the Panthers played. Pineiro was 2/2 on field goals in Munich, including the walk-off kick in overtime. After a fumble, the Panthers needed just the three, and Pineiro delivered as he so often has.
