All Panthers

Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro takes over from NFL legend as most accurate kicker in history

After a few misses, a new name is atop the all-time kick accuracy leaderboard.

Zach Roberts

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates with punter Johnny Hekker (10) after kicking a 36-yard field goal in overtime against the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates with punter Johnny Hekker (10) after kicking a 36-yard field goal in overtime against the New York Giants during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's a new name atop the NFL's all-time kicking accuracy list: Eddy Pineiro. Throughout his five-year career with the Carolina Panthers, Pineiro has largely been accurate. He's made 101 of 113 field goal attempts, which translates to 89.38%.

Before Sunday, the honor was held by who many consider to be the greatest kicker in NFL history: Justin Tucker. However, Tucker was 1/3 on kicks in a losing effort in Week 11, which dropped him to 411 of 460 or 89.35%.

Obviously, the sample size is much bigger for Tucker. He's been nailing kicks for much longer than Pineiro, but technically, the Panthers kicker has made them at a higher rate. Tucker has been uncharacteristically bad this year, and it opened the door for Pineiro.

Many Panthers fans may recall when Pineiro missed a game-winning extra point (after a penalty) after the DJ Moore-PJ Walker Hail Mary and when he then missed the game-winning chip-shot field goal in overtime, but he's been incredibly accurate otherwise.

That includes two key kicks last time the Panthers played. Pineiro was 2/2 on field goals in Munich, including the walk-off kick in overtime. After a fumble, the Panthers needed just the three, and Pineiro delivered as he so often has.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers insider: Signs Dave Canales is not sold on Bryce Young

Ranking the Panthers’ biggest needs on defense going into 2025

Ranking the Panthers’ biggest needs on offense going into 2025

Thomas Davis clears the air over perceived snub of Cam Newton

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

Home/News