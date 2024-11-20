Panthers legend Cam Newton breaks down the Jets' unenviable situation at quarterback
The New York Jets are in a tough spot at quarterback right now. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and league MVP recognizes this, and he claims it's going to lead the Jets to look at a rookie in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Presently, the Jets own the seventh overall pick but are one game ahead of the first overall pick.
Newton said on his podcast, "They're going to draft a quarterback. Keep Aaron Rodgers as the starter, allow him to develop the quarterback, and when it's his time, everybody will know." This is virtually exactly what the Green Bay Packers did to close out the Rodgers era.
The 2015 NFL MVP went on, "And maybe, just maybe, with the competitor that we think and possibly do know Aaron Rodgers to be, cause it happened one time already. " Rodgers won an MVP after the Packers selected Jordan Love late in the first round before they eventually made the trade with the Jets.
Newton also said he wouldn't be mad if he was selected to sit behind and learn from Rodgers for a time. The Jets could be in on Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Cam Ward, or Shedeur Sanders in the draft.
