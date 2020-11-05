SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Likely to See the Return of RB Christian McCaffrey This Week

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers are looking to pick up a signature win this week over the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and are "hopeful" that running back Christian McCaffrey will play a role in that this Sunday as he aims his return from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in week two vs Tampa Bay.

Last week, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from the IR and was given the go to practice at full speed this week in hopes of being able to play against Kansas City. All week long, Rhule has remained optimistic about getting McCaffrey back into action, but isn't quite ready to say that he is for sure suiting up this week.

"Christian looked good today. He looked fresh and fast, so I think he recovered well from yesterday. I don't want to put the cart before the horse. As you know, I'm hopeful. I'd love to get him out there. Obviously he'll help us. If we played right now, I feel like he would be able to play but I just don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We're just trying to take him day by day. We had a good workout yesterday and he handled it well. He had a good workout today, he practiced well and hard, so we'll see where he's at tomorrow. But at the same time, things are trending in the right direction. It's just a matter of having no setbacks."

It's likely that we will know McCaffrey's status for Sunday's game by tomorrow afternoon but as Rhule stated, things seem to be looking as if he will indeed play. 

