REPORT: Panthers 'Listening' to Trade Offers on RB Christian McCaffrey

Will Carolina move off of one of its best players?

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, many around the league believe the Carolina Panthers could hit the reset button altogether and start trading away some of their core pieces in exchange for draft capital. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are "listening" to trade offers on running back Christian McCaffrey. 

Sure, the Panthers may "listen" to trade offers, but that doesn't mean they are looking to deal him. For GM Scott Fitterer to move his best player, he would have to be overwhelmed and I'm just not sure that any team is going to be able to put an offer on the table that meets the Panthers' expectations. 

If a team were to acquire the 26-year-old back, it would only be a cap hit of $1 million this season but $12 million in each of the next three seasons.

