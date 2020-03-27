AllPanthers
Panthers Lose OL Daryl Williams to the Buffalo Bills

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina continues to take a hit to their depth along the offensive line as offensive tackle Daryl Williams has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. 

Williams was a quality reserve offensive lineman for the Panthers over a span of five seasons, but got his opportunity to shine in a starting role in 2019 by registering 12 total starts. This past season, Williams was given a grade of 56.1 by Pro Football Focus which was a significant drop off from his grades the two previous years, 71.9 in 2018 and 77.2 in 2017.

Despite the decline in production, Williams will likely fight for a starting spot on the offensive line, although he may find himself in a similar role. 

Williams will now join Vernon Butler Jr. and Mario Addison as former Panthers who have now agreed to deals with the Bills this offseason. Former Carolina defensive coordinator and now Bills head coach, Sean McDermott really likes bringing former players to Buffalo as you can see.

Earlier this week, the Panthers officially signed former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman John Miller, which could be the guy filling the void left behind by Williams.

What do you think of Williams leaving the Panthers for the Bills? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

