Panthers Make a Pair of Roster Moves

Some shuffling of the roster took place on Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson and defensive back LaDarius Wiley.

Donnerson was with the Panthers back in June during OTAs but was released and signed on with the Buffalo Bills and then moved onto the New Orleans Saints. Donnerson, a former 7th round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, has yet to appear in a regular-season game. In his final two years at Southeast Missouri State, Donnerson lived in the backfield, totaling 26.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Wiley went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft following his career at Vanderbilt. Wiley was a reliable three-year starting corner/safety for the Commodores. By the end of his career, he had registered 256 tackles, six tackles or loss, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. Wiley has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

As corresponding moves, the Panthers waived defensive end Austin Larkin and offensive lineman David Moore. Moore signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following this year's draft and was one of the guys the coaching staff was really impressed with during the Senior Bowl week.

