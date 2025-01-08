Panthers make changes to defensive coaching staff after a historically bad season
Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Ejiro Evero "will be our defensive coordinator" when asked about potential staff changes. But he did, however, leave the door open for other moves to be made.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers will be moving on from safeties coach Bert Watts, outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, and defensive assistant Bobby Maffei.
Before coming to Carolina, Lukabu was the defensive coordinator at Boston College. In 2022, the Eagles finished 5th in the ACC in passing defense, allowing 211.2 yards per game, 13th in rushing defense (167.4 ypg), and 13th in scoring defense (30.3). In 2021, Lukabu and BC boasted one of the best defenses in the league, finishing 4th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 1st in passing defense (173.5 ypg), 9th in rushing defense (170.3 ypg), and 3rd in scoring defense (22.2 ppg).
As for Watts, he had limited NFL coaching experience. He was a staff assistant for the Broncos in 2012 and then returned to the organization in 2022 as the outside linebackers coach under Ejiro Evero. He was one of the few assistants who followed Evero from Denver to Carolina in 2023.
Carolina's defense gave up an astounding 534 points this season, which is an NFL record previously held by the Baltimore Colts, who allowed 533 back in 1981.
