Panthers Make More Roster Moves, Trim Team to 80

Saturday, the Carolina Panthers trimmed their roster once again by waiving wide receiver Damion Jeanpiere, offensive lineman Tyler Marz, and undrafted rookies, LB Jason Ferris, RB Rodney Smith and OL Frederick Mauigoa, per team release.

The team also announced that offensive linemen Greg Little and Branden Bowen have passed their physicals and are now able to join in team activities.

The roster will to continue to be thinned down over the next several weeks and due to the pandemic, roster sizes for the regular season will be expanded from 46 to 48 active players on game day. Despite the increase, this preseason may become the most difficult for players who are on the outside, looking in to make the roster. With no preseason games, it puts a lot of pressure on how they perform in practice each day.

Which player do you think will shock everyone and make the 53-man roster?

