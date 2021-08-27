Panthers Make Roster Move Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Carolina Panthers roster is down to just 78 players after waiving safety Brian Cole, as reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Cole was selected in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings out of Mississippi State.

Cole began his career as a receiver at Michigan but transferred to Mississippi State after his freshman season and converted to a safety. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Cole registered 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

The Panthers have to get down to 53 by Tuesday's deadline.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.