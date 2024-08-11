Carolina Panthers announce several roster moves to improve depth in the trenches
The Carolina Panthers made a series of roster moves Sunday morning before the start of practice.
They signed offensive lineman Jack Anderson and defensive lineman Walter Palmore, and brought back wide receiver Tavyion Robinson who has a handful of practices this camp with the Panthers under his belt. To create room for the additions, the Panthers waived cornerback Willie Drew, running back Jaden Shirden and waived/injured wide receiver Deven Thompkins.
Shirden had shown flashes during camp and rushed for 12 yards on four carries in the preseason opener against New England, but finds himself in a very crowded running back room. Thompkins had one catch on Thursday night for five yards and was primarily viewed as a return option. With Ihmir Smith-Marsette likely filling that role and providing depth at receiver, it gave the Panthers the ability to part with Thompkins to beef up the trenches.
If Palmore is a familiar name to you, well, that's because he spent some time on the Panthers' practice squad back in 2021, the second season under Matt Rhule. Palmore has bounced around the league since signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2019. He's also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, while also serving two stints in the XFL/UFL with the Houston Roughnecks and Michigan Panthers.
