Panthers Not Ready to Activate RB Christian McCaffrey

Earlier this week, there was some speculation from Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule that the team may be able to bring back star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) for this week's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen as Rhule provided the media with an additional update on Wednesday saying that he "won't be activated as of right now" and also noted "as soon as he's ready to come back, he'll be back."

The Panthers have won all three games in McCaffrey's absence and backup running back Mike Davis has stepped up and played extremely well in his place. With the team winning games and Davis playing at a high level, there may not be as much of a sense of urgency to rush McCaffrey back to the playing field.

As for when he could return? Next week seems like a strong possibility when the team travels to New Orleans, but they may give him a few more days to prepare and play the Thursday night home game vs Atlanta on October 29th.

As of Thursday morning, the Panthers still have McCaffrey on the injured reserve list. Running back Reggie Bonnafon is also on the IR, so it's very likely that the Panthers will go with just two running backs once again this week (Mike Davis & Trenton Cannon).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.