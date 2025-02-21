Panthers might not be able to see top draft target at NFL scouting combine
If you check mock drafts frequently, you'll see the same name over and over again for the Carolina Panthers. With how the top of the draft is expected to go, Mason Graham and Abdul Carter are all but assured of being gone, but that still leaves explosive Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, and he's been Carolina's pick in the vast majority of mock drafts.
However, the Panthers, if they are planning on picking Walker, might not be able to have as much data on him. The edge rusher is nursing a few injuries, and he just revealed that he might not run or do all the testing next week.
Panthers target Jalon Walker could skip combine
Jalon Walker is considered by many to be the second-best edge rusher in the NFL Draft, making him a perfect candidate to join the Carolina Panthers. They may have to take a risk in picking him, though, as he may not compete at all in the upcoming scouting combine.
The combine can make or break prospects. Just ask Anthony Richardson or Amon-Ra St. Brown. A bad combine can ruin draft stock, and a good combine can boost it. Walker may not experience either of those things.
That could be good for him. He's projected to be a top 10 or top 15 pick, and he won't have the chance to blunder at the combine and fall even further. On the other hand, he doesn't have the chance to show his athleticism and move up the boards.
This may hurt the Panthers, too. What if Walker would have tested poorly? His production and game tape are the same, but it can be difficult to predict how it'll translate to the NFL. The combine can tell if someone's athletic enough to make the transition sometimes, and the Panthers might not get that with Walker.
