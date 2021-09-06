Panthers Offensive Lineman Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Carolina Panthers have placed offensive lineman and projected starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Miller has been placed on the COVID/Reserve list, it does not necessarily mean that he has tested positive for the virus. It could also mean that he could have been around someone that has the virus and was exposed to it. The NFL will not release the details of each case. Players that test positive will have to give permission to release the information or announce it publicly themselves.

According to NFL rules, vaccinated players that test positive are eligible to return if asymptomatic, as long as they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. For those who test positive and are unvaccinated, it is required that the player must be out for ten days.

