Panthers Officially Rule OUT Christian McCaffrey for Week 12

Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that RB Christian McCaffrey will not play this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

McCaffrey, will now miss his third consecutive game while nursing a shoulder injury that occurred on the final drive against Kansas City a few weeks back.

On Friday's injury report, McCaffrey was listed as questionable, but head coach Matt Rhule didn't have much confidence that he would be able to go by Sunday.

"He's practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable, so we're kind of in a wait and see mode but I'd label myself as pessimistic on his chances of playing," Rhule said on Friday.

The Panthers will once again turn to Mike Davis to fill in for the injured McCaffrey and will be backed up by Trenton Cannon and Rodney Smith.

Carolina and Minnesota are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX this Sunday.

