Panthers Officially Sign WR Robby Anderson

Jack Duffy

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers officially signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract.

Anderson is entering his fifth NFL season, first with Carolina after spending the last four years with the New York Jets. Anderson is one of only eight players in the NFL to have at least 50 receptions, 750 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons.

Anderson joins a receiving crew that includes the talented D.J. Moore who racked up 87 receptions for 1,175 receiving yards in 2019. Having both Anderson and Moore on the field together will be beneficial for both parties as each takes much-need pressure and attention off the other, as opposing defenses will not be able to hone in on just one of the two aforementioned wideouts.

The Panthers’ new wideout is a former Temple Owl, coached by Matt Rhule from 2013-2015, who's joining a Carolina Panthers team with plenty of fresh faces. Anderson will look to join a new-look Panthers offense as they brought in first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady along with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to pair with D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Carolina desperately needed the talents of Robby Anderson to help manufacture a high-powered offense to compete in an ultra-competitive NFC South - a division that just added six-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. The Saints added depth on both sides of the ball by signing Emmanuel Sanders and Malcolm Jenkins. The Falcons retooled after another disappointing 7-9 season by adding Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, Dante Fowler, and trading for Hayden Hurst.

Matt Rhule and the Panthers were initially predicted to go into a rebuild in 2020 but they have shaped up a roster this offseason - by signing weapons like Robby Anderson - that will look to contend with the rest of their divisional rivals.

NickDragon
NickDragon

Can't wait til we see him catching TDs from Trevor in 2021

No. 1-2
Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

And there it is, folks!

