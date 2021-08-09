Panthers OL David Moore Claimed Off Waivers

The former Panthers offensive lineman will get a chance for a new start.

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Panthers signed a handful of undrafted free agents. Although they didn’t sign as many UDFA’s as they did in 2020, they signed some high quality players such as Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher, Northern Iowa RB Spencer Brown, and Grambling OL David Moore.

Moore was someone that the coaching staff really enjoyed working with at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was excited to get shortly after the draft. Head coach Matt Rhule said Moore had a great work ethic, personality, and demeanor.

Carolina still has to improve its depth along the offensive line and Moore was expected to be in the mix to not only make the 53-man roster but to be in the o-line rotation. However, Moore didn’t make it to the first preseason game as the Panthers waived him earlier this week.

Monday evening, the New York Jets put in a claim for Moore and was awarded him, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

