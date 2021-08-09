Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Panthers OL David Moore Claimed Off Waivers

The former Panthers offensive lineman will get a chance for a new start.
Author:
Publish date:

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Panthers signed a handful of undrafted free agents. Although they didn’t sign as many UDFA’s as they did in 2020, they signed some high quality players such as Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher, Northern Iowa RB Spencer Brown, and Grambling OL David Moore. 

Moore was someone that the coaching staff really enjoyed working with at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was excited to get shortly after the draft. Head coach Matt Rhule said Moore had a great work ethic, personality, and demeanor. 

Carolina still has to improve its depth along the offensive line and Moore was expected to be in the mix to not only make the 53-man roster but to be in the o-line rotation. However, Moore didn’t make it to the first preseason game as the Panthers waived him earlier this week.

Monday evening, the New York Jets put in a claim for Moore and was awarded him, according to Field Yates of ESPN. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16090335_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers OL David Moore Claimed Off Waivers

USATSI_16462109_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Perryman Injury Update, Moton at Left Tackle, Daley's Best Fit + More

USATSI_16474541_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

USATSI_16467785_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Player Projection: CB Troy Pride Jr. Player Profile

USATSI_16467310_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: Robby Anderson's Absence, Early Camp Standouts, RB2 Competition + More

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 9.46.58 AM
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: CB Rashaan Melvin Player Profile

USATSI_16090335_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Make a Pair of Roster Moves

USATSI_16474539
GM Report

Five Panthers to Pay Close Attention to During Preseason