Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Kenny Robinson

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: S Kenny Robinson

After his first two years at West Virginia, the belief was that Robinson was well on his way to be a top three round pick in the NFL Draft. After getting kicked out of school for academic dishonesty, Robinson explored transferring to another school but ultimately wound up in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks.

In a COVID-shortened season, Robinson became one of the top defensive playmakers in the league recording 21 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in just five games. This put him back on the NFL radar but he went two rounds later than some anticipated, slipping to the Panthers in the fifth.

During his first two years in the league, Robinson has bounced back and forth from the active roster and practice squad and has even been waived by the Panthers a couple of times. Despite seeing limited action in 19 career games, Robinson has made the most of his opportunities. He was a bright spot for the Panthers last preseason making a couple of crushing hits on special teams and picking off a couple of passes.

With a crowded safety room, the Panthers are going to have to cut ties with a couple of guys, meaning that Robinson needs to show out in training camp to stay on the roster. If the Panthers only keep five safeties (including versatile DB Myles Hartsfield) it could leave Robinson on the outside looking in.

