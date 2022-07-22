Skip to main content

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Kenny Robinson

Where the former XFL'er stands heading into training camp.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be previewing the "roster bubble" aka the list of players who are not guaranteed a roster spot when the team trims things all the way down from 90 to 53.

Today's bubble profile: S Kenny Robinson

After his first two years at West Virginia, the belief was that Robinson was well on his way to be a top three round pick in the NFL Draft. After getting kicked out of school for academic dishonesty, Robinson explored transferring to another school but ultimately wound up in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks. 

In a COVID-shortened season, Robinson became one of the top defensive playmakers in the league recording 21 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in just five games. This put him back on the NFL radar but he went two rounds later than some anticipated, slipping to the Panthers in the fifth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During his first two years in the league, Robinson has bounced back and forth from the active roster and practice squad and has even been waived by the Panthers a couple of times. Despite seeing limited action in 19 career games, Robinson has made the most of his opportunities. He was a bright spot for the Panthers last preseason making a couple of crushing hits on special teams and picking off a couple of passes. 

With a crowded safety room, the Panthers are going to have to cut ties with a couple of guys, meaning that Robinson needs to show out in training camp to stay on the roster. If the Panthers only keep five safeties (including versatile DB Myles Hartsfield) it could leave Robinson on the outside looking in. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Panthers Announce Jersey Number Changes

By Schuyler Callihan23 minutes ago
USATSI_18497755_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: CB Jaycee Horn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_18326922_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
USATSI_13483264_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 1 QB Watch: Browns Take a Look at Two Free Agents

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_15393241_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Panthers on the Roster Bubble: S Sam Franklin Jr.

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_17208470_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: CB Donte Jackson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 21, 2022 10:12 AM EDT
USATSI_17424979_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
USATSI_16794004_168388579_lowres (2)
News

Shaq Thompson Wants the Panthers to Make One Change

By Schuyler CallihanJul 20, 2022 1:00 PM EDT