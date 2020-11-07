Panthers OT Russell Okung Ruled OUT for Sunday's Game vs Chiefs

For the second straight game, the Carolina Panthers will be without starting left tackle Russell Okung who is currently nursing a calf injury. He will remain in Charlotte and will not be traveling to the team this weekend to Kansas City.

Earlier in the week, head coach Matt Rhule said that if Okung is unable to play that the team would likely start Greg Little and see how he does at the start of the game. Little has played well this season but really had some tough plays in last week's loss to Atlanta. Should Little struggle or have inconsistencies, look for there to be some sort of rotation including Trent Scott or even guard Dennis Daley.

Rhule said that Daley has taken some reps at tackle and they feel comfortable with him at that spot if need be.

In other news related to this weekend's game, Carolina activated RB Christian McCaffrey and DE Yetur Gross-Matos and signed C Sam Tecklenberg to the practice squad after being waived on Thursday.

The Panthers and Chiefs will kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

