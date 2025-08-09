Panthers PFF grades: Bryce Young & Nic Scourton among top performers vs. Browns
Much of the attention during the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener has been focused on the rival team's quarterback. Shedeur Sanders had a strong debut for the Cleveland Browns, giving their fan base some hope that they might finally have a quarterback to lean on. For Carolina, however, they should be just as excited about their debut.
Bryce Young, who looked like a bust when he was benched early in the 2024 campaign, turned things around in the second half last year. He continued to look strong in the first preseason game, completing 4-of-6 passes for 58 yards with a touchdown.
The sample size was small, but Young was sharp and even found himself near the top of the team's PFF grades from the game. Young scored an 85.1, which was second to starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who earned an 85.8.
Defensively, their top performer was rookie Nic Scourton. The second-round pick from Texas A&M had two tackles and a sack, which earned him a 91.8 grade from PFF.
An interesting tidbit, however, was the low grade for first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. His grade was a 52.7 despite catching two passes for 43 yards.
That said, seeing their left tackle, quarterback, and top pass rusher all stand out was exactly what this team needed.
