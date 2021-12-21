Panthers Place CB A.J. Bouye on Injured Reserve

On Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers placed cornerback A.J. Bouye on injured reserve with a foot injury. With just three games remaining in the season, this means that Bouye will not return to action in 2021.

Bouye appeared in ten games this season and made seven starts. He tallied 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Also on Tuesday, the Panthers claimed defensive end Azur Kamara from the Dallas Cowboys. In nine games with the Cowboys in 2021, Kamara recorded three tackles. As a corresponding move, Carolina waived running back Jacques Patrick.

