Panthers Place DB Lano Hill on PUP List

New Panthers safety working through injury to start camp.
Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that safety Lano Hill has been placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Hill has been dealing with a foot injury that he suffered back in OTAs.

Hill was drafted in the 3rd round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2017 out of Michigan and played a limited role on the Seattle defense over the last four years. He spent the majority of his reps on special teams but with the lack of depth that Carolina has at safety, he will have every opportunity to earn a solidified role on Phil Snow's defense.

