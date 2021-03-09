Panthers Place Franchise Tag on OT Taylor Moton

After months of negotiations, the Carolina Panthers were unable to agree to a multi-year contract with starting right tackle Taylor Moton, forcing the team to place the franchise tag on the four-year veteran, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With the salary cap yet to be finalized, the number for the franchise tag is also not finalized but is believed to be somewhere between $13.5 and $14 million.

Although the Panthers couldn't lock Moton up for the foreseeable future, the tag ensures that they will have their best offensive lineman returning for the 2021 season, which will give the two sides another year to work out a deal.

A source told All Panthers on SI that Moton would carry a first-year cap hit of roughly $8 million if a long-term deal were to be completed - a contract similar to that of Jack Conklin who is on a three-year, $42 million deal.

