Panthers Place Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks on Active/NFI List
Friday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that rookie running back Jonathon Brooks has been placed on the active/non-football injury list. He will not go on the PUP list due to the ACL injury taking place during his playing career at Texas.
Brooks can be activated from the NFI list at any point, but if he starts the regular season on the list he will automatically be ruled out for the first four games. We'll get a better idea of what kind of timeline we're looking at for Brooks next week when head coach Dave Canales meets with the media on report day.
After sitting behind Bijan Robinson at the start of his career with the Longhorns, Brooks took over the RB1 role in 2023 and had a major breakout season. In eleven games, he rushed for 1,139 yards and ten touchdowns on 187 carries.
