Panthers Place TE Stephen Sullivan on Injured Reserve
Just hours before the Carolina Panthers take the field at Clemson for FanFest, the team placed tight end Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury.
Sullivan was one of the many under-the-radar players Canales mentioned that have flashed early on in training camp with his size and length garnering the most attention. Around this time a year ago, Sullivan was placed on IR with a hip injury but did make his way back, ultimately catching 12 passes for 125 yards in 11 games.
To bring the roster back up to 90, the Panthers signed free agent tight end Curtis Hodges, formally of the Washington Commanders. In five seasons at Arizona State, Hodges hauled in 36 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns.
