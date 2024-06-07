Panthers Plan to Sign UFL WR Daewood Davis
The Carolina Panthers have already added a few new faces to the wide receiver room this offseason, but they're not done. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Panthers are planning to sign Daewood Davis (6'2", 195 lbs) of the Memphis Showboats, a UFL team.
Davis hauled in 41 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns this spring with Memphis. He finished 7th in the league in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns.
He began his collegiate career at Oregon as a receiver, but flipped over to the defensive side of the ball for his sophomore and junior years to play corner. He moved back to receiver when he transferred to Western Kentucky and in two years with the Hilltoppers, he logged 106 receptions for 1,605 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He went undrafted last spring, but did sign with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, and Xavier Legette have secured spots on the 53-man roster, but there's a lot of uncertainty behind them with Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and David Moore. Undrafted free agent Jalen Coker is expected to be in the mix as well.
