Panthers predicted to host Cowboys in prime-time game on 2025 NFL schedule
We’ve known for a while which teams the Carolina Panthers will face in 2025. What we don’t know is when each game will take place.
That will change on Wednesday night when the 2025 NFL schedule is announced. Just like everything the league does, the schedule release has become a major event.
Fans are always eager to see who their franchise will face in Week 1 and when they will take on key rivals. There’s also the excitement of learning whether they will have any prime-time games.
As we await the official word, there are plenty of predictions out there, including one from Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network who believes the Panthers could host the Dallas Cowboys under the bright lights.
Xie envisions a scenario where the league puts Carolina in the spotlight for a Thursday night game. This way the Panthers, a potential playoff “sleeper” can take on the team that draws the most viewers.
“No team gets more primetime exposure than the Cowboys. Featuring Dallas here would allow networks to showcase a playoff sleeper while still drawing ratings.”
It would be a lot of fun to see Bryce Young and company in the spotlight. It could also afford the Panthers an opportunity to get some revenge for the 30-14 loss Dallas handed them last December.
