Panthers QB Bryce Young lands disappointing spot in fantasy rankings

After a rough rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young entered his second campaign with more hope. He not only had a full year of experience under his belt but the Panthers also hired Dave Canales as head coach. That was significant given the work Canales did with Baker Mayfield while serving as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Young still struggled early and was benched in favor of Andy Dalton. He was given another shot, however, when Dalton suffered a hand injury and didn’t waste it.
In the final 10 games, Young completed nearly 62 percent of his attempts for 2,104 yards with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He added another 223 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while Carolina went 4-6.
That improvement has hopes high for the Panthers, especially after they added Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL draft. Not everyone shares this optimism, however.
SI.com’s Matt Brandon, for example, has Young ranked 24th among fantasy quarterbacks, placing him at the bottom of Tier 4 players. While fantasy football success doesn’t always parallel real football, it’s a sign that Young still has a lot to prove before he starts getting respect at the national level.
Then again, for those who believe Young has truly turned a corner, this could be seen as a chance to land a major steal late in your draft.
