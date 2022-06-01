Skip to main content

Panthers QB Matt Corral Absent from Wednesday's Practice

The rookie quarterback was not in attendance for today's OTAs.

During the opening minutes of Wednesday's practice, I noticed that rookie quarterback Matt Corral was nowhere to be seen. Sometimes players may be with the trainers getting extra treatment and are a few minutes late, but that was not the case.

Per a team spokesperson, Corral had a personal matter to take care of. Following practice, head coach Matt Rhule provided some clarity on the situation.

"They had a tragedy in the family, so he's dealing with that. It's voluntary, but we just told him to take some time and worry about him and his family right now." When asked about how long Corral would be gone, Rhule replied, "No idea. He called me at 5:30 this morning, so I just said to take the morning and we'll check in with him later."

The Panthers traded back up into the third round to select Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft with the hope that he would push Sam Darnold for the starting job. 

