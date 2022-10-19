Skip to main content

Panthers QB Sam Darnold Designated to Return from Injured Reserve

Carolina could be getting some help at quarterback sooner than later.

It's been a revolving door at the quarterback position for the Carolina Panthers over the last three seasons and we might see Sam Darnold make his second trip through as the starter sooner than later.

Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers designated both Darnold (ankle) and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (hamstring), something that interim head coach Steve Wilks hinted at earlier this week.

"I'm looking forward to him getting back on the field and see exactly where he is right now in his progression and we'll go from there," said Wilks. "It's hard to say just from the standpoint of I haven't seen him. I've got a lot of confidence in him as an individual and as a player but being off for so long, you don't know how exactly he's going to return, so I'll be able to give you an answer later in the week."

With Baker Mayfield (ankle) considered week-to-week and P.J. Walker dealing with a sore neck, this could open the door for Darnold to regain control of the offense. 

The move to designate Darnold and Roy opens up a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster. If they are not added back to the 53-man roster when that window closes, they will be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

