Panthers Ranked at Bottom of Bleacher Report's NFL Training Camp Rankings
The Carolina Panthers had a forgettable season last year, finishing with a league-worst 2-15 record. As they head into the new year, the Panthers will have a new head coach, Dave Canales, who will be their 7th head coach since 2019 and will be looking to bring hope and optimism to a team that has not had a winning record since 2017.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp period underway and the season fast approaching, Bleacher Report NFL Staff members ranked all 32 teams from worst to first and to no surprise the Panthers were near the bottom.
31. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were the NFLs worst team last year—a two-win mess of a team that missed the postseason for the sixth consecutive season and finished the year dead last in total offense and 29th in scoring defense.- NFL BR Staff
The struggles for the Panthers were all around. Last year's number one overall pick Bryce Young experienced the highs and lows of being a rookie NFL quarterback, while the offense ranked in the bottom in scoring and rushing.
Young completed his rookie season with 2,877 passing yards, a 59.8% completion rate, and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
Defensively, the Panthers allowed 22.6 PPG and a total of 384 points, ranking 8th worst. They also finished dead last in sacks, with just 27 total in 2023 and will be without Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns who is now in New York.
Carolina is hoping to see progress this season, especially in the development of Young as he enters his Sophomore year. The Panthers have added more playmakers around their quarterback, including receivers Diontae Johnson and rookie Xavier Legette, as well as rookie running back Jonathan Brooks from Texas.
Only the New England Patriots ranked below Carolina.