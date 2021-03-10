Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey & LB Shaq Thompson Restructure Contracts

Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media for the first time in weeks and talked a lot about pending free agents, trade rumors, draft talk, etc. Rhule even broke news that running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson both agreed to restructure their contracts in order to help the Panthers clear up more cap space.

According to Mike Garaolo of the NFL Network, the Panthers converted $7,047,500 of his $8,037,500 base salary to a signing bonus, thus saving the team $5.6 million in cap space.

Wednesday morning, the NFL informed teams that the salary cap for the 2021 season will be set at $182.5 million.

The Panthers have made an effort to save money over the last month or so by releasing P Michael Palardy, DE Stephen Weatherly, and DT Kawann Short. Those moves plus the additional cap space created by the restructured deals of McCaffrey and Thompson take the Panthers from having very little cap space to being in the top ten in the league in terms of most cap space available, per Spotrac.com.

The details of Thompson's restructured contract have not been released at this time. GM Scott Fitterer will speak with the media Wednesday evening at 3 p.m.

