Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Listed as Questionable for Week 12

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is listed as questionable for this week's road contest vs the Minnesota Vikings.

Although listed as questionable, head coach Matt Rhule doesn't anticipate him on being able to go this week.

"I'm pessimistic that he'll play. He's practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable, so we're kind of in a wait and see mode but I'd label myself as pessimistic on his chances of playing."

Rhule said that McCaffrey will indeed travel with the team but with the team having a bye next week, the likelihood of him actually suiting up vs the Vikings is slim.

