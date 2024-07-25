Panthers RB Jonathan Brooks Named to CBS Sports' 2024 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathan Brooks has been recognized for his potential by being named to Chris Trapasso's 2024 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team. This accolade highlights Brooks' talent and the expectation that he will play a significant role in the Panthers' offense this season, even as he competes for carries with incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard.
Brooks, off the ACL, will be a thunderous runner in Carolina, and while I'm not ready to label the offensive line as "good" just yet, the additions off Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis will bring that unit from the cellar where it resided in Bryce Young's rookie season.- Chris Trapasso
In 2024, Brooks was drafted by the Panthers in the second round. He had a standout final season at Texas, rushing for 1,139 yards on 187 attempts and scoring 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL that he suffered last November during the Longhorns' win over TCU.
Chuba Hubbard is set to be the starting running back for the Panthers this season. However, Brooks might have a significant workload at the beginning and the opportunity to demonstrate to the coaching staff that he could be Carolina's future in the backfield, especially since Hubbard is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
