Panthers Reshaped O-Line Already Providing Comfort
The Carolina Panthers had no choice but to invest a ton of money into its offensive line this offseason after seeing Bryce Young get sacked 62 times as a rookie. GM Dan Morgan wasted very little time bringing in reinforcements, signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to multi-year deals totaling $154 million.
It's early and the team has yet to have a padded practice, but head coach Dave Canales can already see the foundation for an improved pocket for Bryce Young.
"You can see (the improvement) now. Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, (Austin) Corbett in the middle right there, it's a very stout group inside really guard to guard. I can feel just the momentum that happens in the run game. I can feel that when they sit and anchor in their pass pros there's great space in that interior of the pocket. Those were the things we were hoping for when bringing them in and it's showed up in the spring, even in the setting that we're playing in right now."
There is some concern with Austin Corbett who is transitioning from guard to center, but it's not a completely foreign position to him. He played some there earlier in his career and has taken reps there every year he's been in the league during practice and preseason. As long as he, and the two guys flanked to his side stay healthy, the Panthers' passing game should produce more efficiently.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
New Kickoff Rule Opens Door for Different Options at Returner
Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection: Post-Minicamp Edition
Miles Sanders is Embracing the Added Competition in the Panthers RB Room