Panthers Receive Permission to Speak with Sean Payton

After months of rumors linking former Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers, the two sides will now have the ability to discuss the head coaching position. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have received permission to speak with Payton about the job.

Payton also has interest from the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals.

Back in October, Payton made an appearance on The Heard with Colin Cowherd and discussed the Panthers' opening. While discussing the difficulty of winning without strong quarterback play- which Rhule has had plenty of- Cowherd asked Payton "How attractive is [the Carolina] job without a quarterback?"

"I think it's attractive."

"Look- [the job with a great quarterback] is almost a unicorn, waiting for you to come in and be the foster parent. Generally speaking, it's somewhat broken."

"Immediately for whoever's next to Carolina is looking. Is [the quarterback] in the draft? Do we have a 'hold the fort' guy in free agency until we find it in the draft? Or is there a guy we like in free agency that we feel like can be a good player?"

Payton brings a career 152-89 (.631%) record to the table- including no seasons with a record less than a single game below .500- familiarity with the NFC South and a depth of experience teams probably won't find anywhere else on the open market.

Although currently retired, the Panthers would have to trade for Payton considering he is still under contract with the New Orleans Saints.

